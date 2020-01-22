Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $18.08 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGIB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. 46,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,423. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

