Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,793,000 after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

