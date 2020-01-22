Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,538,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,544 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

