Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 104,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Centurylink makes up 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Centurylink by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 812,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,975,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.