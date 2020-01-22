Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

ABG stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

