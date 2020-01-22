Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 1.4%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.34), 174,148 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 393,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.36).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.16.

In other news, insider Neil England bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($33,543.80).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

