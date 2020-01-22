AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AVVIY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 43,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,069. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

