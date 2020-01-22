Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Lowered to “Sell” at Cross Research

Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Avnet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 13,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,987. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. Avnet has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

