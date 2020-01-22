Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $161.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.60. 1,873,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,141. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.46. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

