Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $185.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.