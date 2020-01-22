Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

