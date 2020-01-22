Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5,834.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $305.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.64 and its 200 day moving average is $278.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

