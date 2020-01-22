Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 12,727 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR remained flat at $$84.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

