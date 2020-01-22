Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 126,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.23. The company had a trading volume of 660,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average of $170.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $184.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.