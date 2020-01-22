Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,659,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,274,840. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after buying an additional 9,136,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,653,000 after buying an additional 4,875,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after buying an additional 3,490,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,242,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,145,000 after buying an additional 1,702,204 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,353,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,558,000 after buying an additional 1,812,914 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.