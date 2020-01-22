Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 1,114,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.