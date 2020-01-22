Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $69.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of BFC traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. 4,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508. Bank First National has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62.

In other news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $313,317.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First National by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank First National during the third quarter worth $540,000.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

