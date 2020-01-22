Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €315.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €315.00 ($366.28) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €275.54 ($320.39).

