Barton Investment Management Buys New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Barton Investment Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after buying an additional 212,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 759,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,018. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.