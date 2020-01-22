Barton Investment Management Buys New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Barton Investment Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after buying an additional 212,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GSK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 759,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,018. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.
GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
