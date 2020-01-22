BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.06, 164,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 337% from the average session volume of 37,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BB Seguridade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

