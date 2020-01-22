BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.