Berenberg Bank Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UN. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of UN stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

