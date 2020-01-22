Berenberg Bank Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UN. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
Shares of UN stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $63.62.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
