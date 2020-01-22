Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $653.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.40. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz purchased 14,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

