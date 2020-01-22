BidaskClub Downgrades El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOCO. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

LOCO opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 23.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

