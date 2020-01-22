BidaskClub Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33, a PEG ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.79. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.