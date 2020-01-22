BidaskClub Upgrades Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. First Analysis began coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Blackline alerts:

BL opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 0.78. Blackline has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 7.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.