BidaskClub Upgrades Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CORT stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 64.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 553,851 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

