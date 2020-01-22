BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

