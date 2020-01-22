Biotest (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Biotest AG (ETR:BIO)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.10 ($22.21) and last traded at €19.15 ($22.27), 72 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.20 ($22.33).

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.90 million and a P/E ratio of -58.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.46.

Biotest Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

