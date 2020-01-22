Biotest (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Biotest AG (ETR:BIO)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.10 ($22.21) and last traded at €19.15 ($22.27), 72 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.20 ($22.33).

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.90 million and a P/E ratio of -58.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.46.

Biotest Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit