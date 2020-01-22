BitCoin One (BTCONE) Price Down 6% This Week

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. BitCoin One has a total market cap of $38,677.00 and approximately $281.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoin One has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.03655647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

