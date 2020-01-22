Bitfex (BFX) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Bitfex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Bitfex has a market cap of $380,117.00 and $124.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitfex

Bitfex was first traded on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com . The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

