Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Knight Equity cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,808,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,995,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,213,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. 2,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,901. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

