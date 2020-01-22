BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.86. The company had a trading volume of 778,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.80 and a twelve month high of $539.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

