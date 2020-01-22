Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 138.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after buying an additional 512,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $803,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,669,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

