BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after buying an additional 8,443,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

