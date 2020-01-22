BLOCKv (VEE) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $4,771.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

