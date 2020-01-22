Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,941. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $77.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

