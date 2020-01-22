Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,803 Shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst comprises approximately 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the period.

GGZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

