Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,869,000 after buying an additional 95,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.04. 128,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $184.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

