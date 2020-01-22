Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 0.8%

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.58 ($0.11), approximately 1,088,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.65 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bluejay Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Bluejay Mining alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.15.

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.