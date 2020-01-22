Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.21. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 116,850 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO D Andrew Woodward bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,337.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.