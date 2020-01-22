Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,422,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,243,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,975,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,151,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $9.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,000.24. 354,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,022.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,963.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

