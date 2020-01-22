BOScoin Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.51 million and $2.59 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054460 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,209,605,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,388,705 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

