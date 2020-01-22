Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires 410 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.0% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 182.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

