Brick & Kyle Associates Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Blackstone Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,724. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

