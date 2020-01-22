Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases 11,491 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 2.0% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

MU stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. 7,037,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,648,600. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

