Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 74 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.22. 198,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $427.78. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

