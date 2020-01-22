Brick & Kyle Associates Takes $288,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. 882,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.58 and a 12 month high of $95.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

