BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.99. BroadVision shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. BroadVision had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

In other BroadVision news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc acquired 144,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $415,257.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 169,065 shares of company stock worth $475,667 over the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN)

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

