Brokerages Anticipate Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aviat Networks an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AVNW has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

